Gonzaga HS defensive lineman David McMorris commits to SU

Defensive lineman recruit David McMorris announced on Twitter that he has committed to Syracuse for the 2023 season.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, McMorris is a 6-foot-2, 255-pound lineman from Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. He currently has no ratings on either 247Sports, ESPN or rivals.com.

McMorris recorded 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble in nine games in his junior season per MaxPreps.

McMorris officially visited SU over the weekend and is the second defensive lineman over the last week to join the Orange’s 2024 recruiting class. Tristan Graham, one of Delaware’s top recruits, verbally committed on Sunday.

McMorris received offers from schools like West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Boston College among others.

Syracuse’s 2024 recruiting class now has five players. McMorris and Graham accompany three-star linebacker Travon Dye, three-star running back Trashon Dye and three-star offensive lineman Noah Rosahac.