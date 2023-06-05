Former SU guard Tiana Mangakahia announces retirement after cancer returns

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia will retire from professional basketball after being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, she announced on social media. Mangakahia, who played for the Orange from 2017-21, said her doctors advised her to retire.

“Without going into too much detail, I have recently been diagnosed with stage IV cancer, which has spread into other areas of my body,” Mangakahia said in the post. “Sadly, I have been informed by specialists it’s time for me to retire and think about life after being a professional athlete.”

While at SU, Mangakahia missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in June 2019. She underwent a successful double mastectomy in November 2019, and was declared cancer-free shortly after surgery. Mangakahia was cleared to return to practice in February 2020 and received a waiver from the NCAA that granted her an extra year of eligibility for 2020-21.

I’m very lucky to have the best family and support system as I tackle this next phase of my life. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/k04IFsileB



— Tiana Mangakahia (@Tianamanga) June 5, 2023

In her final year at Syracuse, she averaged 11.4 points per game as the Orange fell to UConn in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Despite going undrafted in the 2021 WNBA draft in April, Mangakahia signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury. She was released the following month. Afterward, she returned to her native Australia to play in the NBL1 North with the Northside Wizards.

“Cancer does scare me, but not living my life to the fullest scares me even more,” Mangakahia said in her Instagram post.