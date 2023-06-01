Former Lehigh attack Christian Mulé transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse landed former Lehigh attack Christian Mulé via the transfer portal, per Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders. Mulé is the first transfer to commit to the Orange for the 2024 season.

At Lehigh, Mulé racked up 183 points in four seasons, ranking fourth all-time in program history. In the 2023 season, he posted career-highs of 73 points and 44 assists. His assist total was the third-best in the country, only Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger (54) and Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh (52) finished ahead of him.

The Orange were one of the best distributing teams last season. They averaged 8.67 team assists per game, sixth-best in the nation, and Mulé will add to an already elite passing attack. Syracuse was in need of another playmaker after losing Cole Kirst to the Premier Lacrosse League.

Mulé is set to join fellow Long Island native Joey Spallina in SU’s attack next season. Spallina carried the offensive load for much of 2023, finishing first on the team in both goals (36) and assists (32). Mulé’s production at Lehigh immediately thrusts him into a key role with the Orange, and his pairing with Spallina could help lead Syracuse back into the NCAA Tournament.