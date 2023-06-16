Syracuse’s first legal cannabis dispensary opens in Armory Square

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s first legal cannabis dispensary, FlynnStoned, opened in Armory Square Friday afternoon.

After pending litigation and a slow rollout of New York state cannabis licenses, FlynnStoned is central New York’s second Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary. In honor of its grand opening, FlynnStoned is hosting a two-day block party outside its storefront at 219 Walton St.

Owner Mike Flynn purchased the three-story property in July 2021, shortly after New York state legalized recreational marijuana use for people ages 21 and over. After renovating the former Urban Outfitters store, it was ready to open in June 2022, syracuse.com reported — but because Flynn could not obtain a license, the store was not able to open its doors to customers.

Now, FlynnStoned is finally opening after receiving a CAURD license, allowing the business to legally sell cannabis through the state. The dispensary will sell several cannabis products, including edibles and marijuana. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management confirmed that FlynnStoned will be the largest cannabis shop in the state, syracuse.com reported.

New York state’s Cannabis Control Board approved the first 36 CAURD licenses — 28 to business owners with a cannabis conviction or a family member with a cannabis conviction and 8 to nonprofit organizations — in November 2022. By giving licenses to those affected by cannabis-related criminal offenses, the CAURD program aims to reverse the negative consequences of marijuana’s criminalization.

As of FlynnStoned’s opening, the only other cannabis shop in central New York is Ithaca’s William Jane recreational dispensary, which opened in March.