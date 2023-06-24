Rowing

5 Syracuse rowers earn All-American selections

Molly Gibbs | Senior Staff Photographer

The Orange had five selections on the 2023 Empacher-IRCA All-Americans list.

By Timmy WilcoxStaff Writer

Five members of Syracuse men’s rowing have been named 2023 Empacher-IRCA All-Americans.

Arnaud Buard and Nicholas Kohl earned First Team All-American honors. It’s the third time Buard, a senior from France, has been deemed an All-American, earning selections in 2021 and 2022. Kohl, a fifth-year oarsman, was also named an All-American in 2021.

Coxswains Bricen Nygaard and seven-seat Benjamin Dukes received Second Team All-American honors for the Orange. Dukes was named an All-American in 2021 while Nygaard was honored for the first time.

Joe Willis, a newcomer to this year’s varsity 8, was named an All-American Honorable Mention. The junior sat in the five-seat for SU’s varsity 8 unit that placed fifth in the IRA Championship.



