DPS identifies juveniles who used anti-Asian language near Marshall St.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety identified a group of juveniles who used anti-Asian language towards an SU student on June 13, according to a DPS bias incident report released Friday. DPS gave the juveniles no trespass warnings.

The student reported to DPS that between four or five males yelled an anti-Asian slur multiple times while the student was walking near the corner of Marshall Street and University Avenue at around 2 p.m. The student was able to safely leave the area, according to the bias report. DPS confirmed in the report that the juveniles were not affiliated with the university.

Craig Stone, SU’s chief of Campus Safety and Emergency Management Services, thanked the student for using the reporting mechanisms in place to inform DPS of the bias incident.

Anonymous tips can be sent to DPS through the Silent Witness tool or Orange Safe mobile app.