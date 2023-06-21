Cornerback Braheem Long commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Braheem Long, a cornerback in the class of 2024, committed to Syracuse on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 lbs, Long tallied 72 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass deflections over the past two seasons. Rivals rated him as a three-star prospect entering his senior year at Camden (NJ) High.

Long chose the Orange over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kent State, Boston College and others, becoming the 11th verbal commitment in the 2024 class.

He attended the same high school as recent Syracuse DBs Alijah Clark and Duce Chestnut, and is the fourth SU commit in this class from New Jersey. Syracuse has now gotten three DBs from Camden in the last three years as it continues to utilize its New Jersey recruiting ties.

During Long’s visit to SU last September, he told si.com that his former teammates at Camden helped sell him on Syracuse.

“The best part of my visit was to see my old teammates Deuce Chestnut and Alijah Clark,” Long said. “They said it is definitely a school they would love for me to come to and experience the atmosphere.”

Long also played receiver last season, catching two passes for 34 yards in 12 appearances, but is expected to play solely in the secondary at Syracuse. He’s the second defensive back in this recruiting class.