Boeheim’s Army finalizes roster, regional schedule for TBT

The Basketball Tournament revealed the 64-team bracket for its 2023 tournament Wednesday. Boeheim’s Army, the 2021 TBT champions, is the No. 2 seed in the Syracuse Regional. They’ll face Team Gibson in the Round of 64 on July 24 at 7 p.m. Team Gibson is making their TBT debut while Boeheim’s Army is suiting up for their ninth tournament.

The Syracuse Regional also includes No. 1 seed Blue Collar U, the defending TBT champions. The Nerd Team, The Rhody Way, The Commonwealth and Happy Valley Hoopers are in the Syracuse Regional as well.

Coming off of a Round of 32 loss to the Nerd Team in 2022, Boeheim’s Army is returning five players from last season. With a mix of Syracuse alumni and outside additions, Boeheim’s Army will look to win the tournament’s $1 million prize for the second time. Here is a look at Boeheim’s Army’s 2023 roster:

Tyus Battle (Played at SU from 2016-19)

One of Syracuse’s most dominant scorers will be making his Boeheim’s Army debut this season. After averaging 11.3 points per game as a freshman, Battle took his game to the next level as a sophomore, being named a semifinalist for the 2018 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Playing a Division I-high 39.0 minutes per game, Battle averaged 19.2 points per game and led the Orange to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Battle entered the 2019 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted. He plays professionally overseas, most recently signing with ADA Blois of the LNB Pro A.

Rakeem Christmas (2011-2015)

As a four-year starter for the Orange, Christmas broke out in his senior year, averaging 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Christmas’ season netted him the ACC Most Improved Player, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, First Team and All-Defensive Team honors. Christmas was selected with the 36th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout his NBA career, Christmas appeared in 30 games with the Indiana Pacers, but most of his professional career has been spent overseas. Most recently, Christmas played with the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the BSN. This is Christmas’ second consecutive season playing for Boeheim’s Army.

Andrew White III (2016-17)

White transferred to Syracuse as a graduate student, leading the Orange with 18.5 points per game and earning a Third Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. White went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he’s bounced around the NBA, NBA G-League and overseas since then. White currently plays for the Northside Wizards of the NBL and is returning to Boeheim’s Army for his fifth season.

BJ Johnson (2013-15)

Johnson’s collegiate career started with the Orange but he transferred to La Salle following his sophomore year. At La Salle, Johnson was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Second Team after scoring 20.8 points per game as a senior. Johnson was undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, but he has appeared in games across four different NBA seasons (most recently in 2021-22 with the Orlando Magic). Currently, Johnson plays for the Coosur Real Betis of the Spanish Liga ACB. Johnson is a newcomer for Boeheim’s Army this season.

Chris McCullough (2014-15)

Chris McCullough, a former 4-star prospect by 247 Sports, played one season for the Orange before declaring for the NBA Draft. In 16 games with SU before tearing his ACL, McCullough averaged 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He was selected with the 29th pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2015 NBA Draft. McCullough spent parts of three seasons in the NBA before taking his talents overseas. Most recently, McCullough signed with the Formosa Taishin Dreamers of the P. League+.

DeAndre Kane

DeAndre Kane isn’t a Syracuse alum, but he’s appearing in his third TBT for Boeheim’s Army. Kane was originally a member of Overseas Elite, where he helped the team win three TBT titles from 2016-2019. Kane skipped playing for Overseas Elite in 2020 and because the team didn’t enter the tournament in 2021, Kane joined Boeheim’s Army to win his fourth TBT. Kane played collegiately at Marshall and Iowa State from 2010-2014 and went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Dwight Buycks Jr.

Dwight Buycks played collegiately at Indian Hills Community College before transferring to Marquette as a junior. Buycks went undrafted in 2011 after averaging 8.8 points per game as a senior. Buycks appeared in 49 NBA games from 2013-2018 but he’s spent most of his career in the G-League or overseas. Most recently, Buycks played for Nanterre 92 of the LNB Pro A. Although Buycks is making his Boeheim’s Army debut this season, he helped the Golden Eagles to a TBT title in 2020.

Grant Riller

After a four-year career at the College of Charleston, averaging 21.9 points per game as a junior and senior, Grant Riller was selected with the 56th overall pick in 2020 by the Charlotte Hornets. Riller appeared in seven games with the Hornets as a rookie but hasn’t played in the NBA since. Most of Riller’s professional career has been spent in the G-League, where he’s currently on the Texas Legends roster. Riller is making his TBT debut this season.

Jamil Wilson

Like Buckys, Jamil Wilson is a Marquette alum. Alongside Buckys in 2020, Wilson helped the Golden Eagles win TBT in 2020. Wilson also averaged 18 points per game with the Golden Eagles in 2018 and made the TBT all-tournament team. Professionally, Wilson went undrafted in 2014 and last appeared in the NBA with the Clippers in 2017-18. Wilson is making his Boeheim’s Army debut.

Jimmy Boeheim (2021-22)

Jimmy Boeheim spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Cornell before transferring to Syracuse for his graduate year. At SU, Jimmy averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Jimmy went undrafted in 2022 and played for the Pistons in NBA Summer League. He then played professionally for Karditsas in Greece and now plays for Nymburk in the Czech Republic. This will be Jimmy’s second season with Boeheim’s Army.

Matt Morgan

Morgan played for the Big Red from 2015-19 and was named to the First-team All-Ivy League in his junior and senior seasons. Despite averaging 20.5 points per game throughout his collegiate career, Morgan went undrafted in 2019. He has played in the G-League and overseas since, most recently with Le Mans in the French Pro A. Morgan is playing in his second TBT season.

Paschal Chukwu (2016-2019)

After playing for Providence as a freshman, Chukwu finished his collegiate career at Syracuse. Chukwu became the tallest player in Syracuse basketball history, standing at 7-foot-2. He averaged 4.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Orange. Most recently, Chukwu played professionally in France. Chuwkwu is making his TBT debut this season.