Andrew Sears named new dean of School of Information Studies

Andrew Sears will serve as the next dean of Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies, according to a Wednesday news release.

He previously served as the dean of Pennsylvania State University’s College of Information Sciences and Technology, beginning in 2015. Sears will officially start the role on Aug. 1, taking over for Interim Dean David Seaman, according to the release.

Sears was selected by a search advisory committee comprised of faculty, University Trustees and other staff, which Gretchen Ritter, vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer, announced in February.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees subsequently approved his appointment.

During his tenure at Penn State, Sears worked to increase interdisciplinary collaborations and aided in the creation of the Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence.

“He is joining a dynamic academic enterprise at the iSchool with the depth of experience necessary to continue to move it forward and adapt to an exciting and rapidly evolving information age,” Ritter said in the release.

Sears will join the existing leadership to oversee the school’s undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, online and certificate programs.

“We transform the lives of our students and their families through the education and experiences we provide, and we make the world a better place through our research, scholarship and outreach,” Sears said in the release.