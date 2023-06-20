Alec Baldwin to host Syracuse International Film Festival

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Actor Alec Baldwin will host the 20th annual Syracuse International Film Festival, the organization announced Monday afternoon. Along with hosting, Baldwin will receive the festival’s Sophia Award along with attending a Q&A session with attendees.

The festival will be held on Sept. 30 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Mohegan Manor in Baldwinsville and will feature a screening of the 1979 film, ‘Being There,’ directed by Hal Ashby.

Baldwin made national news in October 2021 when he accidentally discharged a prop firearm on the set of ‘Rust.’ The gunshots killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza. In April, the prosecutors who were bringing charges against Baldwin dropped their involuntary manslaughter charges.

Baldwin also has a personal connection to Syracuse. His mother, Carol Baldwin, is from Syracuse and founded The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, which annually grants awards for research at SUNY Upstate Medical University and Upstate University Hospital.

General admission tickets cost $30 and VIP tickets cost $75. Tickets can be purchased online.