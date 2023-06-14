Adrian Autry to lead the 2023 Syracuse Juneteenth Parade

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Adrian Autry will serve as grand marshal during Syracuse’s Juneteenth victory parade on June 17.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege to be grand marshal, and I’m excited to take part in this celebration that’s so important to our community,” Autry said in a Syracuse University news release. “To represent the University and be with our community on a day that is special means a lot to me.”

Autry will ride at the front of the procession, which takes place in Clinton Square, starting at 11 a.m. The 33rd annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival will continue at City Hall from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In last year’s victory parade, Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack served as grand marshal.

Autry played four years with the Orange from 1990-94, where he started in 116 games. He ranks fifth in program history in assists with 631. He spent over a decade on Jim Boeheim’s staff from 2011-23 as an assistant and associate head coach. In March, Autry was chosen to succeed Boeheim.