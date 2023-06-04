4-star tight end Jamie Tremble commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Four-star tight end Jamie Tremble is committing to Syracuse, he announced on his Twitter Saturday. Tremble is the No. 15 ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Tremble hails from Norcross, Georgia, where he’s ranked as the No. 30 recruit in the state. In his last two years at Wesleyan High School, Tremble racked up over 1500 receiving yards on 99 receptions with 16 touchdowns. He averaged 80.9 yards per game last season.

“They are a perfect fit for my skill set,” Tremble told 247Sports’ James Finneral following his initial visit to Syracuse. “I think I would fit in just like OG (Oronde Gadsden II) and I would block, be a mismatch catching the ball and I can extend plays after the catch.”

Tremble chose the Orange over Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Vanderbilt and UCF, which were all in play to land him. Tremble is the first tight end to commit to SU in 2024, setting him up to lead the position group.

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is Jamie’s older brother. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and previously played at Notre Dame.