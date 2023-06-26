4-star Georgia QB Jakhari Williams commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Four star quarterback Jakhari Williams announced his commitment to Syracuse on Twitter yesterday. Williams is 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. and is ranked the 50th-best quarterback in the 2024 class and the 84th best player from Georgia, per 247Sports. He also received offers from Georgia Tech, Pitt, UCF and Virginia Tech.

At First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, Georgia, Williams is known for his dual threat ability and strong arm, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins. “(Williams) owns an athletic build and is pushing 6-foot-2, 190 pounds… (has) ability to extend plays and evade pressure is without a doubt one of his biggest strengths at this stage in his development,” Irvins said.

By the time Williams becomes a part of the Orange’s roster, Garrett Shrader will have graduated and the quarterback room would be narrowed down to Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Braden Davis and Luke MacPhail, barring any transfer decisions.