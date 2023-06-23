Linebacker Jayden Brown commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Linebacker Jayden Brown committed to Syracuse, becoming the third linebacker to be a part of the Orange’s 2024 class. Brown is also the fifth player out of the 2024 class to be from New Jersey. He’s a 6-foot-3, 220-lb. linebacker that plays at Don Bosco Prep (NJ) and received offers from fellow in-conference teams like Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech. 247 Sports gave Brown a three star rating.

Per Sports Illustrated, linebacker Mekhi Mason hosted Brown during the high schooler’s official visit.

“It was the best fit for me,” Brown said to SI. “I love what coach Babers is building and the players made me feel at home.”

247Sports ranks Brown as the 107th best linebacker in the 2024 class and adds to the linebacker unit which features veterans like Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson. The fellow linebackers in the 2024 class include three star linebacker Travon Dye out of Wayne, New Jersey and unranked Zekai Wimberly out of West Orange, New Jersey.