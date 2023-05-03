Rowing

Syracuse’s varsity 8 rises to No. 4 ranking after Lake Morey Invite

Syracuse clinched the Conlon and Packard Cups at the Lake Morey Invite.

By Timmy WilcoxStaff Writer

Syracuse Rowing’s varsity 8 rose to the No. 4 ranking in the latest Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association men’s heavyweight poll. Its one spot improvement came after the Orange clinched the Conlon and Packard Cup at the Lake Morey Invite last weekend. No. 1 California, No. 2 Yale and No. 3 Washington maintained their places in the top three, while Princeton moved to No. 6, falling behind No. 5 Dartmouth.

At the Lake Morey Invite, Syracuse defeated No. 13 Boston to win the Conlon Cup. The Orange also picked up a victory over Dartmouth to bring home the Packard Cup. On Sunday, SU out-paddled No. 17 Georgetown in the first and second varsity 8 races.

Syracuse’s second varsity 8 also secured the No. 4 ranking, passing up No. 5 Dartmouth. The third SU varsity 8 team dropped one spot to No. 7.

Next, Syracuse races at the Eastern Sprints Regatta on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on May 13-14. The regatta will be SU’s final race before the season-ending IRA Championships scheduled from Jun 2-4.



