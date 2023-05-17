Rowing

Syracuse’s varsity 8 falls to No. 5 in IRCA/IRA heavyweight poll

Molly Gibbs | Senior Staff Photographer

The Orange's varsity 8 dropped one spot nationally after finishing third in the Eastern Sprints.

By Timmy WilcoxStaff Writer

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s rowing’s varsity 8 dropped one spot to No. 5 nationally in the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association men’s heavyweight poll after a third-place finish in the Eastern Sprints last weekend.

No. 1 California and No. 2 Yale remained as the top two but No. 3 Princeton climbed from its No. 6 ranking after finishing just ahead of the Orange in the Grand Final. No. 4 Washington remains one spot ahead of SU.

At the Eastern Sprints, all four of Syracuse’s varsity 8 units advanced to the Grand Finals. In the final race of the weekend, the varsity 8 placed third, defeating No. 6 Harvard, No. 8 Dartmouth and No. 9 Brown.

Syracuse’s second varsity 8 dropped from No. 4 to No. 6. The third varsity 8 team remained at No. 8 after finishing just 0.2 seconds behind No. 7 Princeton in the Grand Final.



In the Ten Eyck Team Points poll, Syracuse fell two spots to No. 6, 13 points behind No. 5 Harvard. The team with the largest points total at the IRA Regatta from June 2-4 across the varsity 8, second varsity 8 and third varsity 8 is awarded the Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy.

Next, Syracuse races in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) Championships June 2-4 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey.

banned-books-01





Top Stories