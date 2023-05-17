Syracuse’s varsity 8 falls to No. 5 in IRCA/IRA heavyweight poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s rowing’s varsity 8 dropped one spot to No. 5 nationally in the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association men’s heavyweight poll after a third-place finish in the Eastern Sprints last weekend.

No. 1 California and No. 2 Yale remained as the top two but No. 3 Princeton climbed from its No. 6 ranking after finishing just ahead of the Orange in the Grand Final. No. 4 Washington remains one spot ahead of SU.

At the Eastern Sprints, all four of Syracuse’s varsity 8 units advanced to the Grand Finals. In the final race of the weekend, the varsity 8 placed third, defeating No. 6 Harvard, No. 8 Dartmouth and No. 9 Brown.

Syracuse’s second varsity 8 dropped from No. 4 to No. 6. The third varsity 8 team remained at No. 8 after finishing just 0.2 seconds behind No. 7 Princeton in the Grand Final.

In the Ten Eyck Team Points poll, Syracuse fell two spots to No. 6, 13 points behind No. 5 Harvard. The team with the largest points total at the IRA Regatta from June 2-4 across the varsity 8, second varsity 8 and third varsity 8 is awarded the Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy.

Next, Syracuse races in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) Championships June 2-4 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey.