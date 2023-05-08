Syracuse varsity 8 named No. 1 seed for ACC Championship

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing’s varsity 8 was named the No. 1 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship on Monday.

The Orange’s varsity 8 claimed the one seed ahead of its biggest competitors, Virginia and Duke. Virginia holds the top seed for the 2V8, 3V8 and V4 while Duke leads the 2V4. Syracuse will be the No. 3 seed for the four competitions outside of the varsity 8. The Championship takes place on Friday and Saturday.

Syracuse’s best performance of the season came at the Lake Wheeler Invitational. On Lake Wheeler, the Orange defeated No. 8 Penn and No. 14 Duke. The undefeated competition even helped them to bring home ACC Crew of the Week.

Syracuse has lost just twice in 2023, both times to top competition. At Saratoga Springs, the V8 finished just five seconds behind No. 3 Yale. At Eastern Sprints, No. 5 Brown defeated Syracuse.

Racing for the ACC Championship begins Friday morning with the preliminary rounds. Syracuse’s varsity 8 will race at 8:30 a.m. in the V8 Heat 1 and Lane 3. If the Orange do well in the preliminary round, Syracuse will race in the Grand Final at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Syracuse is looking for its first ACC Championship in program history.