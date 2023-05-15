On Campus

SU tuition to rise by nearly 5% in 2023-24

Joe Zhao | Staff Photographer

Tuition for full-time undergraduate students will reach $61,310 for the 2023-24 school year with the new raise. SU also announced a $350 million grant for student financial support.

By Stephanie WrightNews Editor

Tuition at Syracuse University will rise by roughly 5% to a total of $61,310 for full-time undergraduate students in the 2023-24 academic year, according to a Monday news release.

The estimated total cost of attendance with the raised tuition will reach over $87,000, according to SU’s website. The 4.9% increase is the largest in the past five years.

Board costs will remain at $7,650 but room rates costs will increase to $9,996 from $9,520 in 2022-23. The student activity and cable and internet access fees also remained the same at $211 and $440 per year, respectively.

The rise in tuition comes with a $350 million grant in the university’s 2023-24 budget for financial support for students, according to the release.



The health and wellness fee will rise to $850 from $822 and the co-curricular fee will be $250.

Along with the undergraduate cost increases, SU is raising graduate student stipends for the upcoming academic year. The minimum stipend for master’s students with full-time assistantships will be $20,000, and the minimum stipend for Ph.D. students will be $22,000.

