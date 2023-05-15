SU ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement effective Monday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University will no longer require students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wrote in a campus-wide email Monday.

Incoming students, faculty and staff will not be required to show proof of vaccination prior to coming to campus. SU made the change after the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency expired Thursday.

“Although the University will no longer require a COVID-19 vaccination, we strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from illness,” Haynie wrote.

The university is offering free vaccination clinics during the late summer and early fall for the campus community, he wrote. Throughout the fall semester, SU will also continue to provide free at-home testing kits and Coronavirus coverage through its health insurance for faculty and staff.