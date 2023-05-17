Syracuse stays at No. 10 in latest Pocock/CRCA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing remained at No. 10 in the weekly Pocock/CRCA Row Coaches Association Poll.

The Orange competed this past weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, where they took home the gold in the varsity 8. The crew was the first in program history to win the competition. Syracuse also won a silver and three bronze medals at the regatta.

SU is set to race at the NCAA Championships from May 26-28. It’s the third year in a row and the sixth time in seven years that the program has earned an invitation to the National Championship. In 2022, the team finished in 17th place. At the National Championship, the varsity 8 is the No. 7 seed and will race at 9:12 a.m. on May 26.