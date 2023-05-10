Former Syracuse midfielder Cole Kirst selected 18th overall in PLL Draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Cole Kirst has been selected 18th overall by Redwoods Lacrosse Club in the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft. Kirst, who played both midfield and attack with Syracuse, was picked in the third round.

Kirst joins Tucker Dordevic as the only two former SU lacrosse players to get drafted. Dordevic used his final year of eligibility to play for Georgetown in the 2023 season and went sixth overall to Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

Transferring to SU from Lehigh, Kirst spent his fifth and final year of eligibility with the Orange. He accumulated 26 goals and 11 assists for a total of 37 points, the third-most on the team. Kirst shot at a 36.1% rate and took the third most shots-on-goal with 46.

After not starting the first four games of the season, Kirst started in each of Syracuse’s remaining 11 games, registering four hat tricks and a signature four-goal, five-point performance in Syracuse’s 14-13 loss to Duke on Mar. 5. He scored at least two or more goals in each of his last six contests, a stretch where the Orange defeated two then-ranked teams in Princeton and North Carolina. Kirst was named to the All-ACC Team on Tuesday, sharing conference honors with Joey Spallina, who won Freshman of the Year.