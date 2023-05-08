Syracuse earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, securing one of the three first-round byes, after its best season in program history. Northwestern earned the No. 1 seed despite losing to SU 16-15 in the season opener.

The opponent for Syracuse will be determined by the first round matchup between Johns Hopkins and Massachusetts, played at the SU soccer stadium on May 12 at 2 p.m. The Orange’s quadrant also contains No. 7 seed James Madison, Army West Point, Drexel and Maryland, which SU beat 20-11 in the second game of the year.

Syracuse went 15-1 in the regular season, including a program-record 15-game winning streak. That was snapped in the regular-season finale against Boston College, which went on a 7-2 fourth-quarter run to spoil Syracuse’s perfect season. The Golden Eagles earned the No. 3 seed and a bye.

But that loss carried over into the ACC Tournament. The Orange escaped late in a 14-12 first-round victory over Virginia Tech, a team they beat 16-5 in the regular season. Then, the defending champions UNC steamrolled Syracuse 15-9, causing its second defeat in three games.

Syracuse has played in 20 NCAA Tournaments since 2000 and have reached the championship three times (2012, 2014 and 2021), but have never won. Now, the best regular season team in Syracuse history will begin its run for the title on May 14 at 3 p.m.