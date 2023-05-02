Orange 2V4 named ACC Crew of the Week for 2nd straight time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s 2v4 earned Athletic Coast Conference Crew of the week honors on Tuesday. At the Eastern Sprints, the crew won the grand final, taking home the gold medal.

In the first race at the Eastern Sprints, the crew defeated No. 18 Rutgers to advance to the grand final. In the grand final later that afternoon, Syracuse beat No. 5 Brown, No. 20 Columbia, No. 15 Radcliffe, and No. 18 Rutgers.

The crew included April Serrano, Elizabeth Vogt, Madison D’Ambra, Sarah Haney, and Lauren Coop.

The Orange will next race on Lake Wheeler at the ACC Championship on May 12th and 13th in Raleigh, N.C.