Syracuse women’s rowing sweeps ACC awards

Syracuse women’s rowing won multiple awards while also having representation on the all-conference teams at the ACC award ceremony Saturday.

Head Coach Luke McGee won the ACC coach of the year award. It was his first time receiving the honor as the coach of the Orange. The team has made the national championship in all qualifiable years under McGee.

Freshman Ellie-Kate Hutchinson won the ACC newcomer of the year award. Hutchinson was the only freshman in the varsity 8 crew for Syracuse.

Syracuse’s varsity 8 won the ACC Crew of the year. The crew won ACC crew of the week earlier in the season after defeating Penn and Duke at the Lake Wheeler Invitational. The crew included coxswain Hannah Murphy, Annika Maxson, Alena Criss, Izabela Krakic, Kamile Kralikaite, Hutchinson, India Aikens, Martyna Kazlauskaite and Emmie Frederico.

Syracuse had three all-conference selections. Maxson and Kralikaite were selected to the first time. Both were strokes on the varsity 8. For the second team varsity 8, Murphy was chosen.

The Orange won all individual awards at the ACC ceremony and had the second most all-conference selections behind Virginia. They will finish their season at the national championship on May 26-28 if they receive a bid. Selections are made on Tuesday the 16th.