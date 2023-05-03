Syracuse remains at No. 10 in weekly Pocock/CRCA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing stayed at No. 10 in the weekly Pocock/CRCA Row Coaches Association Poll.

The Orange finished their regular season at the Eastern Sprints this past weekend. They had an impressive showing, including a victory in the 2V4. The 2V4 then went on to win ACC Crew of the week. At the Eastern Sprints, the Orange competed against four top-20 teams, including No. 5 Brown, No. 16 Rutgers, No. 17 Radcliffe, and No. 20 Columbia.

Syracuse next goes to Lake Wheeler May 12 to compete in the ACC Championship. The biggest competitors are No. 9 Virginia and No. 14 Duke.