South Carolina QB Braden Davis transfers to Syracuse

Quarterback Braden Davis announced he is transferring to Syracuse, per his twitter. Davis spent his redshirt freshman season at South Carolina but after not appearing in any games, he entered the transfer portal on April 26.

Davis adds depth to a quarterback room that was starting to look thin. After the transfers of Justin Lamson and JaCobian Morgan, the Orange only had three quarterbacks left on their roster in Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Both QBs were transfers with Shrader coming from Mississippi State in 2020 and Del Rio-Wilson from Florida in 2022. Del Rio-Wilson split first-team reps with Lamson during spring practice while Shrader recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

Davis is a former four-star recruit, according to 247 sports. He was the No. 1 quarterback coming out of Delaware in 2022 and the 44th-best in the country. In 2021, he earned the Gatorade Player of the Year in Delaware, leading Middletown High School to the 3A state championship. Davis passed for 1,872 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 638 and three more.

Coming out of high school, Davis chose South Carolina over schools like Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Penn State, Clemson, Duke, Florida and a number of other power-five schools

247 National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn described Davis as having an “Excellent frame with length. Athletic with escapability, does not panic under pressure and good pocket awareness.”