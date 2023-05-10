6 SU players named to USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Teams

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse attack Meaghan Tyrrell and goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer were two of six SU players named to the USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Teams on Tuesday. Meaghan and Sweitzer earned first-team honors while Emma Ward, Emma Tyrrell and Megan Carney placed in the third-team. Sierra Cockerille was given an honorable mention.

Meaghan, the ACC Attacker of the Year and All-ACC First Team honoree, leads the Orange in points this year with 96, split into 49 goals and 47 assists. During Syracuse’s regular-season finale against Boston College on Apr. 20, Meaghan notched her 397th career point, surpassing Katie Rowan Thomson’s 13-year record, to become SU’s all-time points leader. One game later, in Syracuse’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament opener versus Virginia Tech, Meaghan charted her 400th point. She is the ninth Division-I player to reach the milestone.

Sweitzer has started every game in net for Syracuse this season, registering a .509 save percentage through 18 games. In SU’s season-opening win over Northwestern, Sweitzer contributed a then-career-best 11 saves before topping the performance with 13 in the following game against Maryland. Sweitzer has tallied 15 saves twice this season with one versus VT and the other against North Carolina. She ended the regular season as the ACC’s Goalkeeper of the Year and was voted to the All-ACC First Team.

Another All-ACC First-Team member, Ward leads the team in assists with 52 and has produced 33 goals. After a turf-toe injury kept her out of action in 2022, she had a bounce-back year. Ward scored a season-high five goals against Clemson on Apr. 8 and a career-best 10 points in SU’s victory over Virginia on Apr. 1.

Carney, Syracuse’s top goal-scorer this year with 52, started the season hot. She notched four goals in each of SU’s first four games. An All-ACC Second Team honoree, Carney faced limited playing time in 2022 due to a torn ACL the year prior, but a disciplined offseason translated into her best offensive year yet for the Orange.

With 43 goals and 14 assists in 2023, Emma, like Carney, was named to the All-ACC Second Team two weeks ago. The midfielder had her most productive game of the season in Syracuse’s 14-12 win versus North Carolina, netting four goals and two assists. Emma’s performance led the Orange to tie a program-best 15 straight victories, snapping UNC’s 41-game home winning streak.

In her final year of eligibility after missing all of last season with a torn ACL, Cockerille produced 37 points, scoring a career-high 25 goals. In SU’s run to the ACC Tournament semifinal, the All-ACC Second Team selection tallied her second straight hat trick against the Hokies in the second round.

After earning the No. 2 seed to match their highest NCAA Tournament seed in program history, Syracuse (16-2, 8-1 ACC) starts NCAA Tournament play against the winner of Johns Hopkins and UMass. The Orange will play at SU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, with first draw set for 3 p.m.