7 Syracuse players selected to IWLCA All-Northeast Region Team

Seven Syracuse players were selected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Northeast Region Team on Thursday.

Meaghan Tyrrell, Megan Carney, Emma Ward, Sierra Cockerille, Emma Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer were named to the All-Region First Team. Defender Katie Goodale was voted to the Second Team.

On Thursday, Meaghan was also named as one of five finalists for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award. The nomination is her second in a row. Tyrrell currently ranks second in the nation averaging 5.33 points per game and she’s notched 96 points in total, split up into 49 goals and 47 assists. During Syracuse’s regular season finale on April 20 against Boston College, Meaghan eclipsed Katie Rowan Thomson’s 13-year program points record. On April 26th, in SU’s ACC Tournament Quarterfinal win over Virginia Tech, Meaghan became one of just nine Division-I players to register over 400 career points.

Through 18 games this season, Carney and Ward have combined for 141 points and 85 goals. Ward currently leads Syracuse with 52 assists, a number which also ranks third in the country while Carney holds a team-high 52 goals — a career season-high. Both players were selected to the All-ACC First Team this year.

In the midfield, Cockerille serves as a formidable defensive anchor while Emma has demonstrated her ability to find the back of the net. After missing all of the 2022 season with an ACL tear, Cockerille has notched a career-high 25 goals this year to go along with 16 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Emma has produced 57 points including 43 goals. Both earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

After battling all of last season for the starting goalkeeper role, Sweitzer was named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Sweitzer has produced a .509 save percentage and registered a career-high 15 saves twice this season in wins over Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Goodale leads Syracuse with 22 caused turnovers this year and mans an Orange defense that, at one point, managed to hold opponents to single-digit scoring in five straight games. She also scooped up 22 ground balls and scored her first career goal versus Cornell on March 28.

Syracuse will continue its postseason on Sunday. The No. 2 seeded Orange will play at SU Soccer Stadium against the winner of Johns Hopkins and UMass. First draw is scheduled for 3 p.m.