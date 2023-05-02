SA announces Stress Buster, Food for Finals to combat finals angst

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Student Association announced it will combine Stress Buster tabling and Food for Finals events during its Monday meeting.

SA will host the Stress Buster — which aims to relieve stress through games, movies and other resources for students during final exams — and the Food for Finals event — which gives free food to students — from Tuesday and Friday in the Schine Student Center. During the last meeting of the academic year, outgoing SA President David Bruen and Vice President Adia Santos also reflected on their tenure.

SA President-elect William Treloar urged SA members to table for both events to show support for students and help reduce stress as finals week begins.

“It’s going to be really important to get in touch with students,” Treloar said. “It’s a really good way to get engaged with students, talk to them and it’s also a great way to advertise our surveys.”

Otto Sutton, SA’s Board of Elections chair, said SA can also connect with students by focusing on voter engagement efforts for upcoming SA elections.

SA’s Cuse Otto Vote initiative, if approved, would require students to vote in SA elections or else their MySlice account would be placed on hold, Sutton said. He and Bruen learned from Stanford University students about their student voter engagement strategies and want to implement similar tactics. Sutton and Bruen sent a letter to Chancellor Kent Syverud on Thursday, asking him to approve the initiative.

Bruen and Santos took time during the meeting to highlight some of SA’s most successful initiatives and actions throughout the year, also thanking other SA members for their work.

Bruen and Santos pointed to progress on sustainability, specifically the revised sustainability goals which aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2032. They also touched on SA’s support for the unionization effort of Syracuse Graduate Employees United.

“I’m really just proud of all the things that we’ve done during our time,” Santos said.

Bruen still recognizes room for improvements on campus despite all he and Santos have accomplished in their time leading SA. He encouraged SA members and incoming leaders to continue supporting one another.

“You want to try and find all of the steps along the way to make it a reality and do it,” Bruen said. “And I hope you recognize how important it (support) is for all of us going forward.”

Treloar will take the role of President and Yasmin Nayrouz will serve as Vice President at the beginning of the fall semester.

Other Business: