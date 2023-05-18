Olivia Adamson stars in Syracuse’s 13-7 win over James Madison

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse was off to a slow and lethargic start on offense. The Orange were out of sorts on the offensive end, with uncharacteristic turnovers and missed chances haunting them, going the first 13 minutes without a goal. That’s when Olivia Adamson stepped up.

Trailing 1-0, Adamson charged in from the right wing, but her angle got tighter with every step. Facing a tough challenge with Kat Buchanan in net, Adamson’s window of opportunity was closing. As she got to the crease, Adamson fired a bullet to the top left corner, hitting off the post and in, to tie the game at 1-1. Only a minute later, Natalie Smith controlled the ball on the right side with Adamson cutting to the middle. Smith found Adamson as she found space in between the defense. With her back to the goal, she spun and fired a shot that hit the roof of the net for her second goal of the game.

Adamson’s contributions on the offensive end and at the draw circle helped Syracuse (18-2, 8-1 ACC) defeat James Madison (19-3, 6-0 AAC) 13-7. The sophomore’s first-half hat trick boosted the Orange’s offense while their top point-getters got off to a slow start. Adamson recorded a game-high six points (four goals and two assists) while also dominating in the draw circle. Adamson recorded nine of SU’s 15 draw controls while JMU only came up with nine.

“Olivia led us on the draw and on offense and really, I think put the team on our back today when we were struggling early,” said head coach Kayla Treanor.

Adamson picked up the slack as Syracuse’s “Big 4” of Megan Carney, Emma Ward and Emma and Meaghan Tyrrell struggled to get going. They typically carry the load on offense, but against James Madison it was a different story. In the first half none of Syracuse’s top four point getters registered a single one. It was Adamson who stepped on in multiple ways. Along with scoring a hat trick in the first half, she also dominated the draw controls.

Even though Syracuse wasn’t taking advantage of its opportunities on offense, Adamson helped keep the ball out of the hands of a dangerous JMU attack. Going up against Tewaaraton finalist Isabella Peterson, Adamson dominated in the draw circle. She had nine draw controls herself as Syracuse won 15-of-24.

When Kate Mashewske went down with a season-ending injury earlier in the year there were question marks surrounding who would step up in her absence. In seven games, Mashewske controlled 70 draws, but now Adamson has established herself as Syracuse’s best option. At times, Katie Goodale, Emma, or Sierra Cockerille have taken draws, but Adamson’s 90 draws is the most out of anybody on the team.

Adamson helped keep the ball out of Peterson’s stick. Along with scoring the most goals in the country (89) and ranking second in goals per game (4.24), Peterson also came in with 87 draw controls. Adamson held her to just three draw controls in the game along with just two goals.

“The circle was amazing today,” Adamson said. “Katie Goodale, Sierra Cockerille, Emma Tyrell. They’re amazing players and like the best teammates to have on the circle and they were just communicating to me…We were just trying to figure out different ways that we could beat them.”

With time winding down in the first half, Syracuse needed another spark. After being held scoreless for over 20 minutes, James Madison scored two goals in less than a minute to tie the game at three. Meaghan controlled possession from the right wing as Adamson flashed to the middle. Adamson caught the ball while turning and fired a shot into the roof of the net for a first-half hat trick to put Syracuse up 4-3 with 29 seconds left in the half.

Adamson often found herself in front of the crease, trying to exploit James Madision’s zone defense. She constantly found soft spots in the zone, which gave her scoring chances.

“Our players up top did a great job dodging and drawing that defense,” Adamson said. “We have so many threats that it’s impossible to cover all seven of us and I think Coach Treanor just did a great job pointing out some of the holes and I just found them and finished the ball.”

Along with her four goals, Adamson also dished out two assists. After a ground ball scramble, a misplaced pass from JMU allowed Adamson to pounce. She beat Buchanan to a ground ball before finding Ward, who ripped a shot into the net, putting Syracuse up 7-3 early in the third quarter.

With James Madison threatening to make a comeback, Adamson helped close the door. Once again, she found herself open in front of the crease after making a cut. Smith found her and she finished for her fourth goal of the game, giving Syracuse a five-goal advantage, its biggest of the game.

Adamson’s six points were her most in a game since April 8 against Clemson where she recorded a career-high seven. With a trip to Championship Weekend on the line, Adamson delivered. She was the unlikely hero for a team with plenty of star power.

“Today it was Olivia Adamson’s day. She’s just an amazing offensive player who doesn’t really get a ton of credit,” Treanor said.