Meaghan Tyrrell named Tewaaraton Award finalist for 2nd straight year

Syracuse attack Meaghan Tyrrell was named as one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award on Thursday. The honor is given annually to the top female and male lacrosse players in the nation. This year’s winners will be announced on June 1.

Through 18 games this season, Tyrrell leads the team with 96 points and contributes an average of 5.33 per game. Her total is split into 49 goals and 47 assists. In her fifth and final year of eligibility, Tyrell was voted the ACC Attacker of the Year and earned All-ACC First Team honors. On Tuesday, she was selected No. 1 in the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College Draft.

On April 20, Tyrrell became Syracuse’s all-time leading point-getter with 397. She obtained the feat in SU’s regular season finale against Boston College, overtaking Katie Rowan Thomson’s 13-year long program record of 396. Then, in the Orange’s ACC Tournament opener versus Virginia Tech, Tyrrell became one of just nine Division-I lacrosse players to reach 400 career points.

This is the second straight season Tyrrell has been named a Tewaaraton finalist. She joins Alyssa Murray and Kayla Treanor as one of just three players in program history to be named a finalist twice.

With Tyrrell, the other four finalists include Boston College’s Jenn Medjid, James Madison’s Isabella Peterson and Northwestern’s attacking duo of Erin Coykendall and Izzy Scane. Scane currently leads the nation in points with 108.

Syracuse and Tyrrell recently received the No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and will take on the winner of Johns Hopkins and UMass on Saturday. First draw is set for 3 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium.