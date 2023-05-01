Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Ward earn ACC All-Tournament team honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse attackers Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Ward have been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Lacrosse All-Tournament team, the conference announced Sunday.

The duo registered a combined 13 points over two games before the No. 2 seeded Orange fell to No. 3 North Carolina 15-9 in the Tournament semifinals.

In SU’s quarterfinal matchup against Virginia Tech, Tyrrell notched two goals and three assists. Near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Tyrrell set up Ward to become just the ninth Division-I player with over 400 career points.

In Syracuse’s regular season finale versus Boston College, Tyrrell surpassed Katie Rowan Thomson’s program record of 396 points to become SU’s all-time points leader. Then, in the next round against the Tar Heels, Tyrrell tallied two more scores.

Ward recorded a hat trick against the Hokies and followed up with a brace versus UNC. With Syracuse unable to find the net until 9:12 remaining in the first half, Ward secured her first at the 1:09 mark in the second. Her second capped off a 4-0 SU spurt near the end of the third, but the Orange only produced two more goals after that.

The 2023 postseason will continue for Syracuse later this month after the NCAA D-I Women’s Lacrosse Championship bracket is set. The Selection Show is scheduled for May 7.