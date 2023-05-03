Meaghan Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer win ACC Player of the Year Awards

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Meaghan Tyrrell was named Atlantic Coast Conference Attacker of the Year in her final collegiate season, while goalie Delany Sweitzer earned Goalkeeper of the Year in her first full season as a starter.

Leading the NCAA with 96 points, Meaghan earned All-ACC First Team honors this season. She also became Syracuse’s all-time points leader in the regular-season finale against Boston College, and shortly after became the ninth woman in NCAA history to reach 400 career points.

Meaghan was selected to the ACC All-Tournament Team, but Syracuse was stifled in a decisive 15-9 loss to UNC in the semifinal game.

Sweitzer, meanwhile, had a breakthrough campaign. Last season, after posting a .200 save percentage as a starter in the first five games of the season, Sweitzer was benched in favor of Kimber Hower. But this year, Sweitzer won the job a week before SU’s season-opener, and has started every game in goal for the Orange.

Sweitzer ranks at the top of the conference in saves (164) and saves per game (9.11). She also leads the ACC in save percentage (.509), ranking ninth nationally, while her 3.72 ground balls per game lead the conference and rank third overall. Sweitzer earned double-digit saves on seven different occasions and is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, along with Meaghan.

After the ACC Tournament loss, Syracuse awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding, to be announced on May 7 at 9 p.m., streaming on ESPNU.