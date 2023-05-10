Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney selected in Athletes Unlimited College Draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse attacks Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney have been selected first and seventh overall in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited College Draft. The two are part of an 11-woman draft class.

Syracuse was one of only three schools to have multiple Athletes Unlimited draftees, joining Maryland and Loyola.

Two of the most decorated players in program history, Tyrrell and Carney both rank among Syracuse’s top 10 all-time point-getters. Tyrrell holds the SU record with 404 after she broke Katie Rowan Thomson’s record off an assist against Boston College to end the regular season. Carney ranks eighth on the list with 261 points.

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse is heading into just its third season, which takes place from July 20 to Aug. 13 in Baltimore, Maryland.