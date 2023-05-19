Former Syracuse QB JaCobian Morgan commits to Jackson State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse quarterback JaCobian Morgan committed to Jackson State on Friday after entering the transfer portal last month.

The former three-star recruit out of Canton, Mississippi, started two games for Syracuse during the shortened 2020 season. He went 0-3, passing for 285 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 63% completion rate. He only attempted one pass over the past two seasons.

Jackson State lost a slew of top players after former head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders left for Colorado in the offseason. The exodus included Sanders’ son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Now, the Tigers currently have zero quarterbacks on the roster, so Morgan will get his shot at the job.

Syracuse, meanwhile, rosters four quarterbacks, including starter Garrett Shrader, who will be returning from shoulder surgery in the fall.