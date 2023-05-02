Former Syracuse guard Nyah Wilson commits to New Mexico

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Nyah Wilson will transfer to the University of New Mexico on Monday, according to her Instagram.

Wilson, who spent two years with the Orange, entered the transfer portal on March 27. A former four-star recruit and top-100 player in the 2021 high school class, Wilson was just one of five players who remained with Syracuse after the 2021-22 season.

This season, as a sophomore, Wilson appeared in 20 games, averaging 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds. She registered a season-high seven points against Binghamton and notched a career-best five rebounds in a win over Pittsburgh. In the postseason, Wilson saw limited time during Syracuse’s opening two games of the Women’s National Invite Tournament but did not play in SU’s season-ending 88-82 loss to Columbia.

The Lobos finished third in the Mountain West Conference with a 21-13 record. New Mexico also qualified for the WNIT and defeated Northern Arizona in the opening round before falling 67-56 to Washington.