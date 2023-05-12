Former Syracuse defensive end Jatius Geer transfers to South Carolina

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Redshirt freshman Jatius Geer entered the transfer portal on April 26, 2023, five days after Syracuse’s spring season ended. The Anderson, South Carolina, native committed to the University of South Carolina on Thursday.

Starting in 12 of 13 games for the Orange in 2022, Geer produced 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. His sack and tackle for loss totals ranked fourth on the team and second among defensive linemen, helping Syracuse rank 14th nationally in passing defense (184.8). He also forced a fumble and blocked a kick.

Geer, along with quarterbacks Justin Lamson and JaCobian Morgan, all entered the transfer portal during the second window from April 15-30. Lamson and Morgan are both uncommitted, but SU landed QB Braden Davis from the Gamecocks on Thursday.

Geer will enter a Gamecocks front seven that just lost two edge rushers to the transfer portal.