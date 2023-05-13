Syracuse QB Justin Lamson transfers to Stanford

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse quarterback Justin Lamson is transferring to Stanford, he announced on twitter. Lamson entered the transfer portal on April 30.

Lamson spent this offseason battling with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson for the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart behind Garrett Shrader. They shared first-team reps at the spring game, in which Lamson completed 16-of-23 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Del Rio-Wilson finished 10-for-16 with 95 yards, also garnering two scores.

Head Coach Dino Babers hadn’t made a decision regarding who Shrader’s backup would be, despite Lamson playing the majority of the game. Babers’ quarterback room started to wear thin after Lamson chose to explore a transfer, before Syracuse nabbed former South Carolina quarterback Braden Davis via the transfer portal.

Through two years at SU, Lamson made zero on-field appearances. He impressed during the Orange’s 2022 spring game, pitting him as the backup quarterback. But Lamson suffered an injury in spring practice, sidelining him for the entirety of his redshirt freshman season.

Lamson is set to compete for Stanford’s starting job after it lost Tanner McKee to the NFL Draft, battling with redshirt sophomore Ari Patu and sophomore Ashton Daniels.