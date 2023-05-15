Former Florida State center Naheem McLeod transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod committed to Syracuse on Monday, the center announced on twitter. In 28 games with the Seminoles, McLeod averaged 3.8 points. 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Last season, McLeod recorded a career game in a win against Syracuse on Feb. 8. He notched 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

In high school, McLeod attended Plymouth Whitemarsh High School (Pa.) where he was a 1,000 point scorer in four seasons with the Colonials. Coming out of high school, McLeod was ranked the 149th best player in the 2019 class according to 247 sports. He held offers from Florida State, La Salle, Rhode Island, Oregon and Penn State before choosing the Seminoles. Before arriving in Tallahassee, McLeod spent two seasons at Chipola College, a junior college in Florida. McLeod was ranked as the No. 6 JUCO player in the country according to 247 sports.

McLeod’s commitment provides more depth at the center position following Jesse Edwards’ departure to West Virginia. Edwards played a big role for Syracuse this past season, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in field goal percentage (59.2). The Orange have retained Mounir Hima and Peter Carey for next year but neither big men started a game and combined for just 220 minutes in 2022-23.

McLeod becomes the third transfer to commit to Syracuse in the Adrian Autry era after guards Chance Westry and JJ Starling.