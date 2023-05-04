Dyaisha Fair earns invite to USA Women’s AmeriCup Team trails

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair was named to the USA Women’s AmeriCup Team trials roster, USA Basketball announced Thursday. Fair is one of 22 athletes competing in the trials from May 11-15 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also one of 12 USA Basketball debutants.

The trials will determine which athletes will represent the United States at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup team, which will be held from July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico. After the roster is finalized, the team will return to Colorado Springs to train for the competition. USA has won four gold medals, most recently in 2019 and 2021, at the championship.

Fair comes off her senior year, where she averaged almost 20 points per game, scoring double digits in every single game this season. Against Virginia in January, she scored a season-high 36 points, tying a program-record with eight 3-pointers. Fair, who will return for her graduate year, earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team and defensive honors, becoming a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention.