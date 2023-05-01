Duck: Stephanie Zaso

I would like to start with a thank you to the Daily Orange as an organization, for pulling me outside my comfort zone and pushing me to be a better designer, team player and friend. Not being from Newhouse, I thought I would feel like an outlier at the paper and I definitely never thought I would be spending constant late nights all in the name of journalism.

As I am a designer at heart, I will continue to fight against AP style for ruining my visions for infographics, seek justice for the Oxford comma and always have hatred in my heart for Syracuse University’s transportation services for making my treks to the warehouse after production that much more unbearable.

I’m not much of a writer but I will try to verbally, instead of visually, explain my gratitude to those who have stuck with me at D.O. for the past two semesters. My deepest gratitude to the D.O. is that it allowed me to meet some of the most amazing people who constantly made me smile and match my delirious energy every night. So to everyone I had the pleasure of working with, thank you!

Santiago: I couldn’t have asked for a more talented partner to brave the visuals department with. From the moment we all sent in our resumes, I know none of us knew what a long ride we had signed up for. Trolley problems and 8 a.m. communication design classes aside, your work is truly gorgeous and a constant source of inspiration to me. I couldn’t be more excited to see what we create next with our newfound sanity and sleep schedule. Also thanks for always taking aux and keeping me sane.

Hamere: You have become my sister in this place. With our constant banter and inside jokes, I couldn’t have been more happy to traverse the head editor waters with anyone else. You always had my back from finishing the most obscure TikTok phrase, quickly changing a graphics pitch late into the night for me or coming to Bird after prodo solely to hang while I finished work. You were also my source of sustenance at the D.O., and all those free swipes into Shaw for a mediocre selection will never be forgotten. So excited to just hang out normally with our new freedom. You’re a real one.

Hank: Hob, thank you for sticking with me this semester. It is definitely going to be an adjustment not messaging you everyday asking to change the time of the digital meeting, to shorten copy or explain all the Sports’ graphics. You were the best D.M.E a D.D.D. could ask for, and now we can sleep!

Bridget: Oh, Bridget. Where do I begin with you? I am so glad I was able to rope you in last minute into joining this dysfunctional family. I have watched you grow so much as a designer over the semester and can’t wait to see what you bring to print next year! You are going to kill it as Presentation Director, and I am a little jealous I won’t be in house while you control aux. Please never lose your constant optimism and laughs. To many more adventures and many more micro scarves.

Arlo: I couldn’t be more confident in passing down Digital Design Director to anyone else. You are an immensely talented designer, always turning the roughest Sport pitches into absolute masterpieces. Your level headedness and focus while the visuals room ascended into chaos never ceased to amaze me.

Stef: My sweet child. You have been an amazing addition to the house from the positive attitude you bring, the constant smiles and amazing graphic pitches. So glad you decided to stay at Syracuse and please remain a geed! So excited to watch you grow here. You are going to be an amazing Op editor.

Neil: Whether you like it or not, you’re my boy and one of the girls. I know our humors occasionally clashed but we became Op transplants together. Please do better at pitching opinion graphics next semester, design won’t have me around to fight for pitches that make sense.

Meghan and Morgan: I go back and forth between wanting to thank or hate you guys for introducing me to the Daily Orange. Even though it’s been everything you promised and more in terms of the design experience and laughs, when you first pitched the job, it came with its fair share of hardships. This place has definitely taken a few years off our lives. Now that we are all on the other side, I can’t wait to hear all about London and see you guys in the Warehouse, a.k.a. the factory, again. I couldn’t have asked for better teachers — from your insane work ethic, dedication and gorgeous designs.

Rainu: You were my first friend outside the visuals room and partly the reason I chose to stick it out here so long. From our first conversation that I cannot go into detail about here, you showed me this house doesn’t have to always be about work. Thanks for welcoming me into the Op room, which by the end of this semester I can confidently say I spent more time in than visuals.

Jacques: Your memes this past year have been the much-needed comedic relief on the darkest of production nights. Here’s to many more delusional late nights at the Warehouse.

Eva: We made it to the other side! Your ability to manage and juggle multiple commitments on top of CMD is truly admirable. Excited to see what you create next.

Yesmene: From the bottom of my heart, thank you. You are one of the most amazing people I have ever met. Your life experiences, constant transparency and bright outlook were an amazing addition to the house. Thank you for constantly keeping spirits high and hosting Design Awards. You are a special person and someone I am happy to call a friend.

Tyler: The best Design Awards Assistant and Ice Spice dancer out there. You are going to be a fantastic Sports leader, bringing endless smiles to all the sections. Just try not to air ball again.

Anish: You’re absolutely crazy for coming back as EIC, but I cannot imagine anyone better for the role. You were a great Sports leader, which sadly isn’t saying much from someone who knows embarrassingly little about the section. You never ceased to bring good vibes and great music to the house. Thanks for always having visuals’ back. To many more cagers.

Sophie: Titanic fanatic with the most gorgeous golden curls, so happy you decided to take on D.M.E, you are gonna do great. I now selfishly wait to pull up the Daily Orange instagram to remind myself that Insta stories are no longer my problem!

Remi: Wow! Your ability to take an idea and make the most phenomenal illustrations never ceased to make my jaw drop. So excited to see what you create next.