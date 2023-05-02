Duck: Hamere Debebe

English was not my first language but I knew that writing was something I loved. Coming to Syracuse University and the Daily Orange, I was given the platform to explore this passion. As a columnist, it allowed me to bridge my major in politics with writing and as an editor, I simply got an ego boost as a judgy person — the best of both worlds. In all seriousness, this paper introduced me to the world of journalism while surrounding me with the most hard-working and talented people.

There is so much that goes into making this paper run and to be a cog in the wheel was an honor. I had some challenges, but I never regretted my time here or choosing the Opinion section as my home. I hope to have made some mark.

I have no idea what I will do with myself after 5 p.m. now, but all good things must come to an end:

Cori: You were my introduction to the Daily Orange and I couldn’t have had it any other way. As a columnist, when I realized that a fellow Black woman was in the leadership position as Editorial Editor, it was my motivation to stay. We may have been the smallest section but we definitely brought the vibes the house needed! Seeing you mess with KJ and ganging up against him together was my favorite part of the many, many nights we spent at the house. I’m so happy that I got to follow in your footsteps and I hope I made you proud!

Casey, KJ: KJ, you taught me almost everything I know about the digital side. Even though I had no idea what I was pitching to you early on, I felt like you valued my opinion and did everything to see my vision and make it work. Casey, your noon note congratulating me on getting Opinion Editor lowkey made me tear up. Knowing there was someone out there cheering for me was the push I needed on those tough nights. When we worked together, you were one of the few who reminded us that the paper is important but our mental health should take priority. You both made me feel like I had a right to be here, which meant everything to me while I was still finding my footing. You also showed me what good leadership looks like, and how to lead with both warmth and professionalism. Seeing you both again during Palooza was a walk down memory lane that I desperately needed. And seeing the amazing work you do now is not surprising; you guys will forever be a source of inspiration to me!

Rainu: You are one of the most ambitious and intelligent people I know. I was proud to work under you and be a part of the amazing projects you did for our section. And I’m glad I was able to follow after. Thank you for coming into the house when I needed you, even though you didn’t want to. Being one of the few women of color in the house (and at SU), and being able to joke about attending a PWI was the cathartic moment we both needed. You knew the struggle more than anyone and it was a relief to have someone in my corner to vent to when I thought I was going crazy. I know you’re going to do amazing things and I can’t wait to read and see them all.

JEAN:! You remind me of myself because people misunderstand us sometimes. But our nights together were the peace I needed. I didn’t have to perform or crack jokes 24/7, we could just enjoy ourselves in the calm while everyone else was in chaos. We’re still the pong queens of Opinion, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise (aka, Stef and Neil). I hope you come back to Op like you promised and I didn’t traumatize you too much on the experience, I promise it’s not that bad. Have fun abroad!

Stefanie Mitchell: You were one of the few things I was certain about when taking over this role. Seeing you step into this role is a bittersweet moment, but I could not have chosen anyone better to take over for me. You were there at every argument, loss and win. I’m so glad you were. You’re one of the funniest people I know and hearing about your love life kept me young. As much as I complained about your music, I did Shazam most of them. Your editing skills were top-tier and your graphic pitches knocked every other section’s. Don’t let this job be your all, actually enjoy it and learn from it. You know I’m here if you ever need me. But with Anish in your corner, I know you will have the freedom to be the best editor Op could ask for. Always keep fighting for the little guys!

Stephanie Zaso: TWIN! I will miss gossiping and working in Bird until 3 a.m. with you while we could barely keep our eyes open. You always know what I had in mind for graphics when Stef and I were way in over our heads. You already know how much I love your ceramics and designs and your ability to bring life to the most nonsensical Sports’ pitches and Opinion’s far-fetched ideas. You were one of the few who understood my jokes and TikTok references, we literally finished each other’s sentences. I always felt safe when I was around you and knew you were down for whatever. So happy to call you my friend and can’t wait to hang out now that we finally have time on our hands. Swipes on me forever!

Neil: LITTLE! You were my biggest bully, but then again you learned that from the best. I loved having class with you and dissing every other student and being the teacher’s pet. You’re thoughtful and considerate in everything you do and I was beyond happy when you decided to join Op for next semester. It was where you belonged anyway, I just didn’t see it sooner. Whatever you decide to do — stay at SU or not — I’m so glad to have known you. Don’t be a stranger, loser!

Jana: I cheated but reading your duck had me tearing up. You were one of the few who understood me and didn’t push the narrative on me that I was aggressive, so thank you. Seeing your work in the news section was a motivation for me and you deserve all the flowers because you were the best the section had (and will ever have). I know you’re going to do amazing work where ever you go, just know you have a fan in me! I loved having you down in Op and knew you were one of the girls from day 1.

Meghan H.: Our fellow hatred of building photos was something I am thankful for. You went out of your way to make sure Opinion got the best photos we could possibly get. I know we annoyed you sometimes when Op took over Visuals but thank you for dealing with us. You backed me up when I needed you and for that, you’re the best head-ed.

Santi, Yesmene and Visuals: Thank you for welcoming Op into your bomb crew even though we packed up the small room. Yasmin, I’m still mad I never won an award but I felt honored to have been included. Santi, you held my hand along the way and worked with me to make Op as beautiful as it could be, thank you! You all had my back when I needed you and brought Op’s page to life.

Remi: You know how obsessed I am with your art; I gush every time you sent them. Thank you for being patient with me when I asked for changes or last-minute illos. I came into Op with the mission to diversify our illustrations and you were the main reason that came to be. Thank you for everything!

Ofentse: We didn’t mingle much but when we did, it felt like talking to an old friend. I loved hearing you talk about South Africa as someone who hasn’t been to the motherland in a while. Good luck with your law school plans, but I know you don’t need it. You’re amazing in all you do!

Rachel and Richard: Thank you for compromising with me when I had big ideas. I learned a lot from both of you, thank you.

SISTER & MOM: Abu, I made it! You were the first to push me to try new things, D.O. included, and I’m so glad I listened to you. You looked at me like I was crazy every time I called you to vent about the D.O. and that was the grounding I needed. It was, as you say, “never that serious.” Anytime something good or bad happens in my life, you are literally the first person I called. Thank you for hearing me chat and laughing with me, I love you!

Enanu! Even though half the time I just talked to talk, in my broken Amharic, you supported my delusions whenever, wherever. You were my biggest supporter and I never realize how much I take that for granted. I appreciate you so much and this would’ve never been possible without you. I love you so much, Enanuye!