DPS identifies suspect targeting SU students with racist, sexist messages over Snapchat

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety identified an individual on Friday responsible for targeting SU students on Snapchat, according to DPS’ bias incident tracker.

DPS received screenshots on Tuesday via its STOP Bias website showing a Snapchat user targeting students based on race, gender and sexual orientation in a group chat, according to a bias incident report.

Craig Stone, SU’s chief of Campus Safety and Emergency Management Services, in the bias report thanked the reporting parties for using STOP Bias to notify DPS of the harassment.

The suspect was turned over to SU’s Office of Community Standards.

DPS also announced three bias related incidents that all targeted the LGBTQ and Roma communities in a May 21 report. DPS is investigating the incidents which took place in Lawrinson Hall on Oct. 7 and Dec. 10 of 2022 and May 3, 2023. A student reported all three instances on May 19.

An investigation for the Lawrinson Hall incidents remains open, according to the bias incident tracker. DPS received 10 bias incident reports since March 2, six of which remain under investigation.

Anonymous tips can be sent to DPS through the Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe mobile app.