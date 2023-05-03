Donna Shalala announced as the 2023 commencement speaker

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Donna Shalala, the former secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, will be the commencement speaker for this year’s graduation ceremony, Syracuse University announced in a news release Wednesday.

Shalala, an alumna with master’s and doctoral degrees from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, served in the Clinton administration. Currently, she is a trustee professor at the University of Miami and has previously held leadership positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and CUNY Hunter College.

“Donna represents a long commitment to public service that is an inspiration to our graduates,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “She is a distinguished member of our Orange community, and I look forward to the insights and perspectives she will share with the newest class of Orange alumni.”

She delivered SU’s commencement address in 1995 and has been a guest speaker at campus forums focusing on women in politics and higher education. Shalala also represented Florida’s 27th district in Congress from 2019 to 2021.

The commencement ceremony will be held on May 14 in the JMA Wireless Dome.