Delaney Sweitzer wins IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse goalie Delaney Sweitzer was named the 2023 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Goalkeeper of the Year Wednesday.

Sweitzer’s play in net guided Syracuse’s historic 15-0 start. This season, she made 185 saves and a 50.5% save percentage, finishing in the top 10 nationally in both categories. Her save rate was the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference and was named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

This season was Sweitzer’s second with the Orange, transferring from the University of Southern California before the 2022 season. In her first year with SU, Sweitzer split time in the cage with Kimber Hower and appeared in 13 games, starting in five. Sweitzer registered a 25.8% save percentage with an average of nearly 11 goals allowed per game.

After spending time focusing on her mental game in the offseason, Sweitzer won the starting job over Hower. In her first full season as the starter, Sweitzer’s performance earned her a spot on the first-team All ACC team. She made double digit saves in eight games and held at least a 50% save rate in 13 of them. She showcased her versatility in net as well, collecting 3.71 ground balls per game — the third most in the nation.