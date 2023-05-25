Campus voice: Which design should be Syracuse’s next flag?

In his 2015 TedTalk, radio host Roman Mars went over the do’s and don’ts of flag design. The talk, which has raked in over 5 million views, specifically highlighted Syracuse’s flag as an example of bad design.

“Vexillologists call these SOBs: seals on a bed sheet,” Mars said about a series of flags, including Syracuse’s. “If you can’t tell what city they go to, yeah, that’s exactly the problem.”

In response to the TedTalk, and a growing number of municipalities updating their flags, nonprofit Adapt CNY started the Syracuse Flag Initiative: a coalition of citizens committed to breathing new life into the city flag and discovering local talent to design it. On May 16, the organization released its four remaining semifinalist designs.

The Syracuse Flag Initiative is urging Syracuse residents to rank their favorite designs and cast their vote online by June 6. But, The Daily Orange wants to hear from you — which CNY Flag Initiative design best represents Syracuse?

The Unity Flag

Who designed it?: Shane LaChance

How are they connected to Syracuse?: LaChance has lived in Syracuse with their partner for the past 10 years.

What does it represent?:In designing the Unity Flag, LaChance sought to represent the diverse, nuanced identities of all of the different people who call Syracuse home. Using one central shape, the design conveys the communal nature of Syracuse along with its centralized location and unique personality.

The Grain of Glory

Who designed it?: Sophia Jaberi

How are they connected to Syracuse?: Jaberi attended Syracuse University and studied interactive and industrial design, graduating in 2020.

What does it represent?:The design draws inspiration from the city’s “Salt City” nickname, using the shape of a grain of salt under a microscope — a diamond — as the central point of focus. “The Grain of Glory” is intended to be a reminder of Syracuse’s past, and where the city is headed in the future.

The Evening Tree

Who designed it?:Ryan Kostusiak

How are they connected to Syracuse?:Kostusiak grew up in Buffalo, NY, and has lived in central NY for roughly three years.

What does it represent?: Drawing inspiration from the view outside his window, Kostusiak’s design consists of four elements: the tricolor, the charge, the star and the tree. The key focal point of the design is the tree, which represents growth in the area and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s original five nations: the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, and Mohawk.

The First Light Flag

Who designed it?: Eric Hart

How are they connected to Syracuse?: Hart is an eighth-generation Syracuse native.

What does it represent?: The First Light Flag represents the Indigenous land the city of Syracuse was built upon and honors those who have lived on it, past and present. Using a six-pointed star, the flag depicts the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee and the six historical names of Syracuse.

Now, it’s your turn: