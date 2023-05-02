Long snapper Aaron Bolinsky earns mini camp invite with Buffalo Bills

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse long snapper Aaron Bolinsky has received an invitation to the Buffalo Bills minicamp, Syracuse Football announced on Twitter. He becomes the sixth former SU player to ink a deal with an NFL team in the last week after Matthew Bergeron and Garrett Williams were drafted and Sean Tucker, Mikel Jones and Andre Szmyt were signed as undrafted free agents.

Bolinsky announced on Jan. 1 that he was declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after playing in his final year of eligibility last year. He has been the Orange’s starting long snapper since taking over for former snapper Matt Keller in 2018. Since then, he’s started a total of 55 games.

He is credited by Szmyt and those close to Szmyt with helping the former Lou Groza Award winner return to his freshman year success after an erratic third and fourth season that saw the placekicker’s accuracy falter. Bolinsky was also a snapper for former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter, who went to the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh-round of the 2020 draft.

While Bolinksy spent his first three years of high school at Blue Mountain High School (Pennsylvania), he graduated from North Schuylkill High School. He came to Syracuse as a preferred walk-on after previously playing center, defensive line and long snapper in high school. He was unranked by major recruiting services, but had a 22-inch vertical, benching 315 pounds, squatting 505 and deadlifting 585, according his Hudl.com.