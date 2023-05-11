A timeline of ’23’s historical events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Barnes Center Opening (2019)

On Sept. 13, 2019, the Barnes Center at the Arch opened its doors for the first time. Setting itself apart with its holistically integrated mental and physical wellness components, the opening of the Center was celebrated with an official ceremony and unveiling by Chancellor Kent Syverud.

#NotAgainSU (2019)

In response to a series of racist, antisemitic and homophobic incidents on campus, as well as the university’s responses to them, a group of students attended an event organized by the Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program to discuss concerns about the university’s lack of action. Students from the meeting eventually formed #NotAgainSU and organized a sit-in at the Barnes Center and another sit-in later at Crouse-Hinds Hall. After garnering national attention, several of the organization’s demands were met before the sit-in was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 at Syracuse University (2020)

On March 16, 2020, the university announced that classes would be fully online for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Study Abroad programs were sent home throughout February and early March and the class of 2020 received their degrees virtually. SU did not resume in-person learning until August 2020 and students were again sent home early after Thanksgiving due to a surge in the virus.

SU Alumnus Joe Biden elected President (2020)

The Associated Press called that Joe Biden, a 1968 graduate from SU’s College of Law, had won the presidency on Nov. 7, 2020. Joe Biden is the first Syracuse alumnus to be elected president. Biden has also spoken at the law school’s commencement in 1994, 2002, 2006, and 2016.

National Veteran’s Resource Center Opens (2020)

On Nov. 3, 2020, SU opened the National Veteran’s Resource Center. The center is dedicated to Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello and cost $62.5 million. In April 2023, the NVRC hosted a summit to address issues surrounding the sustainability of a volunteer army in the United States. The center also works to tackle issues such as education and art therapy for veterans as well as soldiers’ transition to civilian life.

SU Alumna Kathy Hochul Takes Office (2021)

Kathy Hocul became New York state’s governor in August 2021 when then-Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down after being accused of sexual harassment. Hochul graduated from SU’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in 1980 and served in the Student Association while she was a student. Hocul is the first female governor of New York State and was lieutenant governor from 2015 until she took on her current role.

JMA Wireless Buys the Naming Rights to The Dome (2022)

In May, SU officials announced that the Carrier Dome would be renamed the JMA Wireless Dome. The president of JMA Wireless, John Mezzalingua, referred to the deal as a “new era” for SU. At the beginning of the fall 2022 semester, JMA rolled out a 5G wireless plan for students in Shaw, Flint and Day residence halls. The network was accessible through a QR code, but did not work with older phones or phones with certain restrictive plans.

Jim Boeheim Retires After 47 Years (2023)

After nearly 50 years as SU’s Men’s Basketball coach, Jim Boeheim retired in March. During his tenure, Boeheim won an NCAA championship in 2003 with a team that featured future NBA star Carmelo Anthony. With 1,015 official wins with the Orange, Boeheim is the winningest coach in SU history. Boeheim himself played for Orange Men’s basketball, walking on as a freshman in 1962.