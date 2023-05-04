Lackluster 4th quarter ends Syracuse’s National Championship quest

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With the score locked at 7-7 late in the fourth quarter, Kayla Martello dashed towards the 8-meter. Meaghan Tyrrell stepped up to defend Martello, but got called for a shooting space violation. It left Martello with a free position shot, a chance to secure the go-ahead goal.

Martello broke to the net with Meaghan trailing behind her. Martello charged from the left leaving her one-on-one with Delaney Sweitzer. She switched to her backhand as she approached the cage, placing a shot over the right shoulder of the Syracuse goalie, netting the game-winning goal for Boston College. With just 3:35 remaining, the Eagles had their first lead of the night.

After leading 7-5 at the end of the third quarter, Syracuse (18-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast) went scoreless the rest of the way in an 8-7 loss to Boston College (19-3, 8-1 ACC) in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Penalties also plagued the Orange in a mistake-riddled final period as they committed seven fouls in the second half, which was five more than the Eagles.

“It was extremely frustrating when they only have two fouls in the entire second half,” head coach Kayla Treanor said postgame. “It does make a difference in a one-goal game.”

Savannah Sweitzer possessed the ball in BC’s zone just over four minutes into the fourth period. Positioned behind the net, Savannah tried to swing it to one of her cutting teammates, but she ran over defender Hunter Roman. She was called for a charging violation, giving the ball to Boston College.

On the other end, BC’s Jenn Medjid drew a foul on Coco Vandiver after attempting a shot inside the 8-meter. Medjid sprinted close to the net on the free position chance. Syracuse defenders crashed inside, but Natalie Smith collided with Medjid, drawing another foul.

This time, Medjid released her shot sooner. The Orange couldn’t close down on her in time as she placed a low ball to the left of Sweitzer. Syracuse had been called for two fouls in the span of two seconds, and Boston College cut its deficit in half.

“Is (the penalties) why we lost? No. But I do think it played a big factor in the second half? For sure,” Treanor said.

Olivia Adamson won the ensuing draw control over Ryan Smith and sprinted upfield. As Adamson attempted a pass into Syracuse’s offensive zone, Smith caught up to her. Smith reached and poked the ball from behind, kickstarting a Boston College break the other way.

Martello picked up the ground ball and ran past four Syracuse defenders, who were still catching up from the possession change. Once Martello found herself within the 12-meter, she dished to a wide-open Medjid positioned to the left of the cage.

Medjid stepped to her right and ran around Sweitzer, creating space and finishing on the right side of the net. The Eagles evened the score at 7-7 in the span of 21 seconds.

The offensive struggles persisted as the game wore on. Syracuse registered zero shots on goal in the fourth period compared to Boston College’s three, which all resulted in scores.

With 1:28 left in the third period, Megan Carney passed to Emma Tyrell along the edge of the 12-meter. Emma charged at net and spun to her left, sending it back to Carney at the 8-meter. Carney received the feed and galloped forward, pump-faking a shot.

She fooled BC defender Sophia Taglich and created space to the left. Then, Carney fired a bouncer through BC Goalie’s legs and into the back of the net. Carney’s 59th, and final, goal of the season increased SU’s lead to 7-5 heading into the fourth quarter.

From there, the Syracuse offense screeched to a halt. Adamson won the next draw control, giving the Orange a chance for one last strike going into the fourth. But they were passive, holding the ball for nearly a minute around the perimeter.

Syracuse slowly passed around the 12-meter with the clock ticking past 5:00. The Boston College defense kept passing lanes shut down inside, and the Orange couldn’t break through.

Maddy Baxter received a feed from Sierra Cockerille and finally advanced past the 8-meter. BC’s Andrea Reynolds ran step-for-step with Baxter, who attempted a shot while fading off to her right. The shot went high and Boston College successfully cleared.

On SU’s final possession, Adamson meandered around the 12-meter, making her way to the right side. She stutter-stepped to move past Belle Smith, creating an open lane to the net. As Adamson attempted to shoot, Smith poked the ball out from her stick, forcing a ground ball. It was picked up by Taglich, ending Syracuse’s final stand with a thud.

“I really think (BC’s run came) down to our shooting,” Treanor said. “We just ultimately didn’t finish the plays when we needed to.”