With her fierce competitive edge, Taylor Posner brings energy to outfield

Isabela Emerling blasted a fly ball deep to left field, aiming to start another Tar Heels rally with a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth. Syracuse’s left fielder, Taylor Posner, dashed on an angle for an attempted catch.

While running full speed to the warning track, the sophomore reached out her glove and snagged the ball out of the air. The left fielder robbed UNC’s catcher of extra bases in a game Syracuse would come back to win.

In her second season with Syracuse, Posner utilizes her speed and athleticism in the corner outfield positions. After switching from third base to the outfield following her high school career, Posner has recorded 17 putouts through 31 games this season. Combining her improved power with her fiery competitiveness, the sophomore provides a spark for SU.

After years of playing tee-ball with boys, Posner picked up softball before she turned 10. She joined the Lionville Youth Association, a travel softball team based out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. While no longer playing baseball, Posner assured the boys in her class she could take them down anytime.

“She even had bets against kids from the baseball team that would tell her they could easily hit a softball and she couldn’t touch them. She always came out on top,” said Steve Posner, Taylor’s father.

A few years later, Posner’s team joined the PA Strikers Fastpitch Softball Organization, based out of Morgantown, Pennsylvania. Camillle Hayes, head coach of the national travel team, wanted Posner to play for her.

“I watched her from afar and I thought, I’d love this kid, I’d love this player, she’s exactly the kind of player that should be on a national team,” Hayes said.

In the summer of 2017, Hayes received a text from Posner’s mother, Tammy, saying Taylor wanted to join the Strikers. Hayes was ecstatic and had Posner on the team by August.

“We were always good, but we weren’t great until we got Taylor,” Hayes said.

Posner traveled the country with Hayes and the Strikers for the next five years. At first, the team carried itself as quiet and humble. Posner was the outlier, singing, dancing, high-fiving and creating special handshakes with her teammates. Eventually, many girls broke out of their soft shells and began to feed off their new third baseman’s dynamic personality, Hayes said. Posner even took time to work with younger players during practice while blasting her playlist for the team to enjoy.

She's a leader, she's loud, and that's not even athletic talent. That's just who she is. She has a lot of swag. Steve Posner, Taylor's father

“She’s a leader, she’s loud, and that’s not even athletic talent,” Steve said. “That’s just who she is. She has a lot of swag.”

Offensively, Posner earned the leadoff position with her uncanny ability to make contact. Incredibly fearless at the hot corner, Hayes remembers Posner charging on the infield when facing a bunter or slap hitter. She knew how to sneak up on a ground ball better than anyone.

“I felt like I could’ve put Taylor anywhere on the field and she could’ve got the job done,” Hayes said.

Posner continued her strong play at Downingtown West High School in the spring. In three years, she batted .446 and finished with 90 career hits. She led Downingtown to a 20-2 record her senior year, making it to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 1-6A quarterfinals.

After visiting Syracuse, Posner said she recognized players from previous softball camps and immediately formed a connection.

“It was just the perfect fit. She loved the coaches and loved everything about [SU],” Steve said.

Soon after committing to play for the Orange, head coach Shannon Doepking wanted Posner in the outfield because of her speed. Despite third base being her favorite position, Posner accepted the challenge and quickly acclimated to her new role.

“Honestly, I think it was a great transition. It was fun to learn a new position,” Posner said.

Posner finished out her career with Downingtown West at third base, then played outfield for the Strikers in the summer of 2021. Serving primarily as a designated player in her first year, Posner has been strong in the corner outfield spots this season, posting a .947 fielding percentage.

In addition to her fielding skills, Posner’s power at the plate has also improved. During the offseason, she said she spent more hours in the weight room than ever before. She also worked with her coaches on pitch selection and discipline. As a result, all three of her collegiate home runs have come this year, increasing her slugging percentage from .319 in 2022 to .410 in 2023.

“She’s a fighter. She won’t give up,” Tammy said. “If she has a bad day, she takes it in, shakes it off, and moves on to the next day and does well.”